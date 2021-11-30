Sydney-based Fox Johnston has undergone a transformation of its own, rebranding itself as Studio Johnston, with Conrad Johnston leading the practice into a new era.

Since its inception, Studio Johnston has been a major player within Australia’s built environment. Renowned for designing inspiring places to live, work and play, the practice has been rewarded for its efforts a number of times with a host of design awards. From bespoke individual houses and apartments to luxurious short-stay hotels, cultural and public projects, their work embodies functionality with a human touch - spaces that nourish and breathe.

Studio Johnston undertakes each project with a fresh set of eyes, researching thoroughly in order to respond correctly to the individual client, site, budget and brief. Their philosophy of design connects people to nature, their light-filled spaces are surprising and tactile, robust yet carefully crafted, liveable and enduring.

Their collaborative process and diversity of skill sets - from architecture and urban planning to interior design - are applied on every project, large and small.

The rebranding signals a new chapter for the practice and its staff, as well as Johnston, who co-founded Fox Johnston with Emili Fox nearly two decades ago.

"We're incredibly proud of the work we've produced to date, and are excited about our expanded team and the growing diversity of projects we're involved in. Residential houses teach you so much, so it's gratifying to apply that knowledge about human habitation to larger projects with a more public dimension," says Johnston.

Current projects include several private homes, a landmark mixed-use redevelopment in Summer Hill, and the boutique Harmony Park hotel in Surry Hills, repurposing a warehouse site with an urban traveller's rest arranged around central court-gardens.

Continuing the studio's recognised excellence, Sir Roy Grounds House won a string of awards in 2021, most recently being awarded an AIA NSW Architecture Award 2021.

For more information regarding the rebranding, visit www.studiojohnston.com.au