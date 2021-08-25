Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
fortis south melbourne
shareShare

Site acquisition brings office opportunity for Fortis

Property Development group Fortis has submitted plans to the City of Port Phillip for what will become a premium commercial space in South Melbourne.
Architecture News & Editorial Desk
Architecture News & Editorial Desk

25 Aug 2021 2m read View Author

fortis-office-development-south-melbourne-1732009473.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

Property Development group Fortis has submitted plans to the City of Port Phillip for what will become a premium commercial space in South Melbourne.

Located at 313-317 Kings Way, the developer recently acquired the site for approximately $5 million, and enlisted Elenberg Fraser and landscape architects OpenWork to design the space. A unique pentagon-shaped island, the site will comprise three street frontages on Kings Way, Kings Place and Cobden Street, and it will offer a combination of luxury whole-floor tenancies totalling approximately 4,600 sqm of net lettable area.

The development, funded by non-bank lender Pallas Capital, will feature 18 levels of premium office space with ground floor food and beverage offerings and an extensive rooftop garden terrace. The prospective building will also offer uninterrupted views of Albert Park, Port Phillip Bay and the CBD, basement parking and dedicated end-of-trip facilities for tenants.

fortis south melbourne

Fortis Director, Charles Mellick, says the acquisition of the site furthers its footprint in South Melbourne.

“Fortis has acquired approximately $33 million of commercial fringe assets in South Melbourne since 2020. These assets will have an expected end value of circa $180 million once developed. Kings Way is one of the four projects we are currently developing in this location, in response to the robust demand for high-quality office spaces in city-fringe areas. With an expected end value of $65 million, we are confident that the project will be a valuable addition to the commercial market in Melbourne once complete,” he says.

Situated two kilometres from the Melbourne CBD, South Melbourne is an opportune city fringe location that enjoys easy, direct access to arterial roads and key business areas. The site is also located a short walk away from the upcoming ANZAC metro station, Coventry Street and Clarendon Street retail districts, and South Melbourne Market.

For more information regarding the future commercial precinct, as well as other Fortis projects, visit fortis.com.au.

  • Popular Articles
  • HVG Facades Whitepaper Multi-layered Walls ZINTL Edensor Gardens Hero
    Resources

    Multi-layered walls: Weatherproofing for rear ventilated facades

  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap