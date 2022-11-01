The 2022 Sustainability Summit is almost here, coming to Sydney and online on Thursday November 10 and we can’t wait to welcome the industry back for an unmissable day of thought provoking and inspiring conversations about the most pressing challenges facing the world of sustainable built design. Sydney’s Shangri-La hotel will play host to delegates from around the country (and tuning in online) who are coming together with the shared goal of improving the sustainable outcomes of the built landscape locally and internationally.

After two years of purely digital events, it’s never been more important to have the industry’s leading minds in one room, setting the agenda for the future of Australia’s design landscape. It’s in conferences like these that ideas are uncovered and plans are put into action, where each attendee can come away with practical solutions that can be used to accelerate them on the path to decarbonisation.

With a packed schedule featuring the people you want to hear from, now’s the time to secure your place at the 2022 Sustainability Summit. With physical allocation nearly exhausted, make sure you don’t miss out on your chance to take a front seat to the future of Australian design and architecture.

Get my ticket

View the program

Here’s five reasons why you can’t miss the 2022 Sustainability Summit

Seven Formal CPD Points

The Sustainability Summit is an event built off real learning outcomes, with each topic selected and curated according to key areas of knowledge within the sustainable built environment space. But don’t take our word for it - each session within the conference is accredited with a formal CPD point, meaning attendees can walk away with a massive seven formal CPD points for their architecture accreditation.

Each session will touch on different performance criterias and cover different topics, ensuring your CPD accreditation offers a holistic insight into the current state of our built landscape.

Prizes

However you’re attending the Sustainability Summit, you’ll be in with a chance to walk away with a ticket holder prize of a $2000 voucher from Luxury Lodges of Australia. Giving you the flexibility to use however and wherever suits you, you’ll experience a new level of relaxation as you take your pick from some of Australia’s most stunning - and sustainable - holiday homes. From Freycinet to Kakadu and everywhere in between, get ready to get away with the Sustainability Summit.

PLUS - all physical attendees will also go in the running to win one of six sustainable door prizes, meaning an in-person ticket unlocks a bigger chance to win. Pack your bags for an overnight stay at the Shangri-La, plan a wine tasting evening with Hidden Sea wines, begin your plastic-free journey at home with Seed and Sprout or up your summer game with prizes from Good Citizens eyewear, Business & Pleasure Co. and House of Marley.

Find out more about the prizes here.

Get physical

If we’ve learnt one thing over the last two years, it’s how important networking and connections are - particularly in areas where you’re trying to make change. From making a new business relationship, stimulating new ideas or uncovering new solutions, being together in a central space makes everything a little bit easier. After so long apart, the 2022 Sustainability Summit is a chance to bring everyone back together, reconnecting friends and colleagues in the common pursuit of improving Australia’s built environment.

PLUS - you’ll have the chance to sample new products and systems thanks to the Sustainability Summit partners who will be on the ground all day. Specify sustainably for your new projects and find out the latest news from suppliers who are leading the charge on circular economy, waste and decarbonisation.

Line-up

The value of any conference lies in its line-up, and for 2022 we’re coming back with a bang. You won’t want to miss hearing on topics covering the NCC, Social Sustainability, Disaster Resilience, Circular Economy and Affordable Housing. You’ll also be live to hear the keynote address from MinterEllison’s Phoebe Roberts and panels from our Partners on Innovations and product life cycles.

What’s more, you’ll be face-to-face with leading names who will be joining the Summit as speakers, including the likes of Ali Galbraith (Breathe), Alison Scotland (ASBEC), Dr. Esther Charlesworth (Architects without Frontiers), Dr. James Davidson (JDA Co), Dr. Nicole Garofano (Planet Ark), Enrico Zara (ARUP), Gavin Ashley (HIP V. HYPE), Kate Nason (Frasers Property Australia), Samantha Peart (HASSELL) and many more.

On demand

With so much to cover in just a one day program, all ticket holders will have access to an on-demand library for a full month following the Summit. That means you can soak up the best of the physical event and still go back and relive the sessions from the comfort of your own home. Want to dive into a specific speaker’s point, or missing an answer to a CPD question? No stress, we’ve got you covered with every session recorded live and available to you as part of your ticket.

So what are you waiting for? Get your ticket now!

Can’t attend in person? No worries! Buy a digital ticket and attend the Summit from wherever you have an internet connection. With our immersive digital event software, you’ll experience the event in real time, with access to sponsors, speakers and networking all within the physical space. Ask questions, connect in the chat and enjoy the flexibility of virtual events with a digital event ticket - get yours today!

Event Information

The 16th annual Sustainability Summit will be held on Thursday November 10 as a hybrid event. Join in person at the Shangri La Sydney, or online wherever you have an internet connection. Get your ticket now and be in with the chance of winning from our sustainable prize pool.

The Sustainability Summit and Awards are proudly presented by Best of the Best and Carbon Neutral Partner Autex Acoustics, and category partners Big Ass Fans, BlueScope, Bondor, Electrolux, ForestOne, GH Commercial, Holcim, Kaolin, Network Architectural, Next Timber by Timberlink, Sika, Siniat, Stormtech, Verosol and Wood Solutions.