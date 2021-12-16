Logo
fitzpatrick and partners tower olympic park renders
Plans submitted for curved mixed-use tower at Olympic Park

A new 45-storey mixed-use tower designed by Fitzpatrick and Partners located at Sydney Olympic Park has been submitted for planning approval, after the practice took out a design competition for the development.
fitzpatrick-partners-plans-submitted-olympic-park-1732009222.png

Comprising 464 serviced apartments, a 12-storey office building and a retail precinct on the ground floor, the design was chosen in 2018 as the winner of the Sydney Olympic Park Architectural Design Competition, with the jury indicating it was a fan of the tower’s circular form that effectively reduced its overshadowing.

The building also features two pavilion structures that span two and five storeys respectively. Acting as urban markers, the pavilions reconcile the deep setbacks required for large buildings located in close proximity to the rail corridor.

Within planning documents, Fitzpatrick and Partners express the building as a tall singular form with a circular plan that cites a number of curved landmarks within Sydney Olympic Park, namely Stadium Australia and Olympic Park Station.

Due to the separation between the office building and apartments, the residential spaces have been elevated to a greater height than what they would’ve been if both the commercial and residential areas were placed together. Fitzpatrick and Partners says the office building has the ability to be built from cross-laminated timber (CLT).

“The form and nature of the open space created not only seeks to service the two buildings but to create a separate destination that supports the functionality of both the buildings internally and Jacaranda Square opposite,” a statement by Fitzpatrick and Partners says.

“This occurs through the provision of additional areas of activation and places to dwell, relax, sit in the shade or enjoy a spot in the sun.”

Arcadia has been employed to take care of the project’s landscape architecture. The development application for the tower is now on public display, and will remain as such until 27 January.

Image: Supplied

