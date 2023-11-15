ANGLE’s Edition Office-designed project at Studley Park, Kew has received development approval, with the multi-residential precinct to create a private, low-density enclave in a prime Melbourne location.

Titled Fernhurst, the $80 million project will further ANGLE’s reputation as an architecturally-led property developer. The development will comprise 17 apartments and three homes and is regarded as the developers most extensively landscaped project to date, continuing its affinity with Eckersley Garden Architecture.

The ANGLE seventh project within the area, Director Lachie Gibson says that he hopes that the new project will further refine the company’s high-end typology.

"Historically, Boroondara hasn’t had the same level of development that you see in comparable municipalities, so we do feel a responsibility to go above and beyond to deliver architectural projects that respond well to the area and resonate with locals,” he says.

“We’re incredibly proud of the work we’ve done so far in the suburb of Kew – with our award-winning Fenwick development located just a few minutes from the Fernhurst site.

“We look forward to delivering another project to this discerning local market, having engaged extensively with the community throughout the entire permit process.”

Edition Office’s work has been met with critical acclaim on multiple occasions in the past seven years, taking out a number of awards for delivering ANGLE’s Fenwick project. A focus on expression, form and spatial practice is evident across a number of projects and sectors that include residential, commercial, education and urban design.

All living areas within Fernhurst have a minimum ceiling height of three metres, with large private storage rooms also included. Expansive garden areas with over 100 canopy trees and close proximity to Kew Junction provide a connection to nature and public amenity.

ANGLE plans to commence sales for Fernhurst in 2024, with construction anticipated to begin later that year.

Hero image: ANGLE’s Fernwick, designed by Edition Office.