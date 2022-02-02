Princeton Mortgage Fund has announced the construction of its $70 million Bondi Beachfront development, Eurangi, has commenced.

Designed by MHND Union and interiors completed by Jo Lawless of Lawless & Meyerson, the Campbell Parade development is of a minimalist contemporary quality, and seeks to offer a new way of living in the eastern suburbs.

Comprising eight luxury residences, the complex derives its name from the Maori word ‘rangi’, meaning sky. Each apartment features unobstructed views of Bondi Beach. Princeton Founder, George Gadallah, says the developer is excited to be involved in a project located in such a picturesque location.

“At Princeton, we are honoured to be part of the celebration of this unique area, having just begun construction of Bondi’s newest luxury apartment building. This truly is unsurpassed Australian beachfront living and a new era for a once bohemian village,” he says.

“This is a dream development for our company and we can’t wait to see it come to life in 2022. We have had a hugely successful year and it feels great to end it on a high with the commencement of such a luxury project.”

Two single level penthouse apartments are included in the build, with the ground floor comprising a number of retail offerings. The interiors feature a colour palette of black and soft beige, which imitate the beach at night. Light concrete floors and soft stucco walls bring warmth to black timber and stone throughout.

Eurangi Bondi Beach is slated for completion later this year. For further information, visit www.eurangibondibeach.com.au.

Images: Supplied