Central Element and joint venture partner MaxCap Group have been given approval for a planning proposal for its Ethos development, a $150 million luxury mixed-use project in Chatswood that has been designed by SJB.

Located at the junction of Ellis Street and the Pacific Highway, Ethos is recognised as the first release of luxury apartments in the suburb in nearly four years. The development additionally aligns with the Chatswood CBD Planning and Urban Design Strategy 2026.

Designed by SJB and their interiors arm, the building comprises 49 luxury residences – available as 1, 2 and 3-bedroom residences across 16 levels. Ethos also holds 1200 sqm of retail and commercial space, with communal wellness spaces for residences, landscaping and public art featured throughout.

“We’re excited to announce that our development Ethos in Chatswood has received Planning Proposal approval and that we have submitted the Development Application,” says Central Element Managing Director Nathan Chivas.

“Offering close proximity to the thriving Chatswood CBD, Ethos benefits from uninterrupted views of Sydney and beyond to the Blue Mountains.

“We’re also excited to be leading the revitalisation of residential living in Chatswood, with Ethos being the first offering of new apartment products in the area in the last four years. We’ve worked closely with the State Government and Willoughby City Council throughout all stages of planning to ensure our development facilitates future growth and employment, achieves exceptional design, and contributes to a distinctive, resilient and vibrant CBD in Chatswood.”

SJB Interiors have crafted the interiors to be meticulously shaped and oriented to create a flowing connection to natural light and remarkable views. Wellbeing is a priority amongst the design, with Penthouses benefiting from extensive outdoor living and a resident-only Wellness Centre designed to nourish the mind, body and soul.

The Sky Lounge is an exclusive space for Ethos residents that is perfect for family gatherings and features casual seating that opens onto a terrace, along with intimate dining areas that provide a graceful sense of style for every occasion.

Ethos is due to be completed in 2024, with the apartments due to go to market later this year.