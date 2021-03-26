EnvisionVR is bringing virtual reality into an unheralded space - allowing for people to ‘step’ into future-built homes or multi-residential buildings, and walk around freely without being attached to cords or a chair.

The Australian-based company possesses first rate VR technology, that syncs the real world with the virtual world. This allows multiple people to be in the model at once, and allows the presenter to see what people in the VR are seeing through a tablet interface.

As a result, homeowners can analyse every nook and cranny of their house, from the curtain fittings to the kitchen taps, before the house is even built.

EnvisionVR Michael Shaw says the technology is far more advanced in comparison to the premium technologies available on the market six months ago.

‘’People want high-spec tech which is light to wear and easy to move around in – so that became our goal,’’ he says.

‘’There’s a thousand different ways we can use this technology but right now it’s perfect for builders and architects looking to showcase homes in the highest detail.”

The technology also has the power to alleviate a huge amount of stress as people can rearrange the living room, add an extra garage space or change the colour of their bathroom tiles all before a single brick is laid.

As opposed to going to EnvisionVR’s office, the virtual home can be set up anywhere, tailoring to client’s needs.

Shaw says the technology is a no brainer for designers and potential homeowners.

‘’Rather than building one static display home builders can create multiple virtual homes for a fraction of the cost with zero labour time.”

The company also offers 3D photo rendering services, fly-through videos and virtual tours of architectural designs.

The Australian-designed and built technology is due to launch this month.