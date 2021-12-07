South Australian home care and retirement living provider ECH (Enabling Confidence at Home) has cut the ribbon on its new $42.5 million Encore Apartments development, located in Modbury in Adelaide’s north-east.

Designed by Walter Brooke as a vertical village, Encore Apartments offers apartment-style living with a strong sense of community, enabling residents to live comfortably and happily as they age. The whole development incorporates dementia friendly design principles, appropriate colour schemes and textures chosen specifically to support people living with dementia.

Comprising 77 modern and stylish two-bedroom apartments with private balconies and open-plan designs, the building includes a number of amenities including a gym, cafe, community hall and community garden.

ECH Chief Executive, David Panter, says he is thrilled to officially open Encore Apartments and welcome residents to their new homes after a two-year construction process undertaken by Sarah Construction.

“The construction of Encore Apartments demonstrates our commitment to creating innovative village environments to meet the growing needs of our community,” he says.

“As a society we need to move away from the typical model of retirement living and develop new ways for people to live independently that positively impact their overall health and wellbeing.”

The contemporary village incorporates dementia-friendly design principles such as appropriate colour schemes and textures to enable people living with dementia to age in place.

“Our aim was to avoid hotel-like corridors, so each apartment includes a front porch and screen door to ensure the village has a neighbourhood feel,” says Panter.

Also located on the site is the SA Montessori Early Learning Centre, which is scheduled to open in January 2022. ‘Echoes Montessori’ will be the 7th SA Montessori Early Learning Centre in Adelaide and will actively offer learning opportunities between children and ECH residents and further intergenerational connections.

Just over 65 percent of Encore Apartments is currently under contract. Panter says he is delighted to see residents creating new social connections and enjoying all that the village has to offer.

“I am beyond proud of what our organisation has achieved in Encore Apartments and look forward to seeing the residents enjoy the many benefits it brings.”

For more information, visit echencore.com.au.