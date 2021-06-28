Penrith City Council has received DA approval for the adaptive reuse of the Police Cottage at Emu Plains, which will become a vibrant dining destination once completed.

The building, built in 1908, will be sensitively restored by council that will blend heritage and modern dining to deliver a cafe and restaurant with outside seating and first rate views of the Nepean River.

Penrith Mayor Karen McKeown OAM says the restoration is part of a wider project that will improve overall access to the river through a recreation, dining and entertainment precinct dubbed ‘Our River’.

“The Nepean River is our best natural asset, and by enhancing our food and beverage offerings along its edge we can strengthen Penrith’s position as Western Sydney’s most liveable city,” she says.

“As an important local heritage feature of Emu Plains, the revitalisation of the Police Cottage will celebrate and conserve this iconic building and its history for generations to come.”

Member for Penrith and Minister for Tourism Stuart Ayres says the refurbishment of the Police Cottage is supported by a $1.5 million injection by the NSW Government, as well as an additional $1 million contribution by Penrith City Council.

“The Police Cottage’s location adjacent to the Yandhai Nepean Crossing is an ideal pit stop on the Great River Walk for locals and tourists to enjoy casual dining, grab a meal on the go, or just soak up the local heritage and magnificent views,” he says.

“It will also provide a crucial link to the new Regatta Park precinct and transform the area into a new dining destination.”

The remodelling of the Police Cottage will see the façade restored, replacement works to the verandas and roof, internal enhancements, the extension of the deck for outdoor seating as well as upgrades to the outdoor privy.

A heritage listed building, the Police Cottage was the purpose-built police station and residence for Emu Plains from 1908 to 1921. It was then used as a residence for Penrith Police officers until the 1950s, and then rented as a private home before becoming vacant in 2015.

Construction is set to commence in late 2021. For more information regarding the renovation of the cottage, visit penrith.city/policecottage.