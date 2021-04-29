Ed. Square Town Centre, a $1.5 billion shopping centre opens on Friday 29 April, with the Frasers Property Australia development that will accommodate for the rising population of south-west Sydney.

Located in Edmondson Park, the town centre will comprise approximately 25,000 sqm of retail space with 45 tenants across two levels, right next to the Edmondson Park train station and providing a shopping centre for the people within the Ed. Square precinct.

A Coles and Liquorland within the centre was already operational, but the second stage of the centre sees the public gain access to the whole of Ed. Square, with an Event Cinemas complex, flagship iPlay centre, gym, fresh food marketplace, tavern and a wide range of health, medical and wellbeing services. A childcare centre will also open in 2022.

Mark Gleeson, Executive General Manager - Investment & Capital Transactions, Frasers Property Australia says the diverse range of retail and dining options seen within Ed. Square will help to ensure its full potential as a regional destination.

“A vibrant, engaging, diverse offer is essential for Ed.Square Town Centre to fulfil its potential as a key regional destination, which has the advantage of being integrated with Edmondson Park train station,” he says.

“We’re confident we’ve achieved that balance, which will be important in terms of Ed.Square’s pivotal role in a regional growth context.”

The population of the Liverpool local government area is forecast to grow approximately 54 percent over the next 20 years – from 214,000 in 2016 to 331,000 in 2036. The population in the neighbouring local government areas of Camden and Campbelltown is also expected to increase over the next 20 years by 278 percent and 42 percent respectively, in a combined total of over 450,000 people, reflecting the need for another major retail centre within the area.

More than 28,000 new jobs are expected to be created in Sydney’s south west between Liverpool, Campbelltown and Badgerys Creek by 2030 and Urbis has identified Ed.Square as the single most important mixed-use development in the context of this unprecedented growth.

Ed.Square Town Centre has been curated to serve these growing communities. The development has generated 2,500 jobs during construction and is expected to provide a further 1,000 ongoing jobs once fully complete.

HDR, GroupGSA and HASSELL have collaborated with Frasers Property to deliver the vision for a 21st century town centre, integrated with 1,884 homes in a mix of apartments, terraces and ‘mews’-style townhomes.

More than six hectares of open green space bring the character of the existing bushland and regional parklands surrounding the community into the Town Centre, with cross-community links joining the regional parklands to the east and west of Ed.Square.

Ed.Square achieved a 6 Star Green Star Communities rating from the Green Building Council of Australia in March 2020 and is targeting 5 Star Green Star Design & As Built for the apartments and 6 Star Green Star Design & As Built for all buildings in the town centre.

The Ed. Square Town Square is set to open on Friday, with the opening weekend playing host to a festival championing local talent. For more information, visit EdSquare.com.au.