The completion of Fender Katsalidis' EastCo has been reached, with the 10-storey building becoming a key part of the transformation of Ringwood.

Comprising 28,000 sqm of A-grade office space, EastCo is one of several ‘feature buildings’ in Maroondah City Council’s masterplan.

Fender Katsalidis Director Craig Baudin says the practice was honoured to contribute to the evolution of Ringwood as an active and vibrant urban centre.

“Eastland is already a great mixed-use precinct, and the development of EastCo as a significant new workplace offering is a major boost to the diversity and life of the town centre,” he says.

“The ground plane is treated as a place of exchange and interaction, with the entry to the offices, café and co-working space all enhancing and encouraging this synergy of uses.”

Three facade treatments are merged through the external material palette, featuring bronze-look cladding, glass and concrete. The upper form of workplace floors is glassy, soft and sleek, with a highly textural podium expression below.

“The building form is a framing element to the Eastland Town Square, providing a dynamic addition to Eastland whilst also respecting the scale of the neighbourhood,” Baudin says.

EastCo is located in close proximity to Ringwood Train Station, Eastland Shopping Centre and the Maroondah City Council building. Extensive end-of-trip facilities, a ground-floor cafe and a four level carpark headline the list of amenities.

Fender Katsalidis Director Nicky Drobis says the building has been designed to reflect the surrounding built landscape.

“EastCo is an elegant and sculptural building that sits proudly in the Ringwood context, rising from the crest of the hill while the curved plan gently responds to the path of the streetscape below,” she says.

“Horizontal banding envelopes the Northern and Southern volumes of the building, which are articulated in differentiating ways to respond to their orientations — maximising views for tenants while ensuring adequate sun shading.”

QIC Real Estate was the developer who commissioned Fender Katsalidis to design the building. Managing Director Michael O’Brien believes the completion of EastCo reflects Ringwood’s status as one of Melbourne’s key satellite CBDs.

“EastCo’s completion progresses our long-held vision for Ringwood’s commercial and civic reinvigoration and represents a significant stride forward in our long-held masterplan to evolve Eastland into a true mixed-use town centre for the East.

“Partnering with Fender Katsalidis has meant that we have been able to raise the bar for considered, future-ready workplace design, with the building now occupying a distinctive spot amongst the Ringwood skyline.”