Three-day design thinking bootcamp coming to Melbourne

Coworking space operator The Commons continues to launch its design bootcamp, Commons Campus, across Melbourne and Sydney.

The first course in South Melbourne will see the company partner with The New School Parsons School of Design to teach participants about ‘design thinking’ in a three-day bootcamp.

Each course run through Commons Campus will educate participants on the fundamental skills required to succeed in a technology-forward market.

“Human-centred design and a focus on customer-centric products have created a gap in the market that traditional educational providers can’t fill which has now led to a skill shortage in the modern workplace,” says The Commons CEO Cliff Ho.

“When looking for a partner we were drawn to Parsons because their progressive way of thinking and educating their students really synchronises well with our vision for Commons Campus. They are one of the best design schools in the world, so following months of discussions we flew out to New York and met with the faculty, and aside from having incredible facilities, it was their futurist approach to education that really blew us away.”

Suitable for corporate executives, CEOs and leadership teams looking to employ non-traditional strategies towards problem solving and decision making, the customised three-day bootcamp offers an immersive curriculum tailored to help companies uncover comprehensive insights, trends, and opportunities that will generate strategic growth and empower a culture of innovation and creativity.

Following the initial Design Thinking course, the Commons Campus-owned curriculum will be rolled out, covering four key areas including venture finance, strategic design, product management and creative technology.

Currently operating in Collingwood and South Melbourne, The Commons is set to launch into Sydney in the first quarter of 2019, with Cremorne and Melbourne CBD also in the pipeline.