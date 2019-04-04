Logo
Curtin University Sustainable Policy Institute
CUSP endorses growing sustainability ideas at ClimateLaunchpad

Curtin University Sustainable Policy Institute (CUSP) is asking innovators, entrepreneurs and early stage start-ups with a green business idea now have to further develop their clean technology concepts into a sustainable business at the ClimateLaunchpad competition.
04 Apr 2019

The Australian 2019 edition of the world’s largest green business ideas competition, launched by Climate-KIC Australia, will provide a platform for applicants in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth to take their innovations to the next level of development.

Anyone with an innovative idea in renewable energy, energy efficiency, food and agriculture, water, transportation, industrial technology or any other way to tackle climate change can participate in the competition.

The Australian edition of the ClimateLaunchpad competition will be co-led by the Curtin University Sustainable Policy Institute (CUSP).

CUSP director professor Greg Morrison says, “CUSP is always striving to be champions for innovation and sustainability in Western Australia and beyond, so we are excited to help support great local ideas to make a global impact through this competition.

“Together with our industry experts, competitors can transform their ideas to help address climate change by developing a sustainable business.”

The two most promising start-ups from each state will compete in the National Finals in October, with the top two competitors joining the other winners from all competing countries in the Global Grand Final in November 2019.

The Grand Final will see competitors presenting their ideas to an audience of start-up accelerator programs, angel investors and professional networks that can help them kick-start their businesses and expose them to the global market. The world’s top-10 best ideas win access to the EIT Climate-KIC accelerator program with the overall winner of the Global Grand Pitch Final receiving a cash prize of €10,000 (about AU$16,000). The runner-up will receive €5,000 (~ AU$8,000) and the team that comes in third place wins €2,500 (~ AU$4,000).

Information about ClimateLaunchpad, competition entry rules and updates are available at https://climate-kic.org.au/our-programs/launchpad/.

