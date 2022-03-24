Yumbah Aquaculture has announced COX Architecture will develop a masterplan for the company that will see its Smith Bay farm on Kangaroo Island expanded.

The brief provided to COX has asked that the practice help to increase on-shore abalone production from the current 160 tonnes to a potential 600 tonnes a year over a staged development period. As well as this, the company is looking to transform the site into an aqua-tourism venture, providing accommodation for tourists, staff and researchers, and aquaculture education and research and development facilities.

"We like COX for a lot of reasons, not least for their involvement in some of South Australia's most prominent projects including the National Wine Centre, and the redevelopment of Adelaide Oval and Her Majesty's Theatre," says Yumbah’s Head of Supply Chain and Optimisation, David Connell.

"The Smith Bay Masterplan sets us up for the long-term, exploring growth in our core business of abalone farming, plus opening up new opportunities for business, skills and jobs on KI in keeping with what's right for our Island community."

COX Architecture Director Zoe King says the masterplan will channel the immediate surroundings of Smith Bay location to deliver a place unique to Kangaroo Island.

"We are passionate about developing a plan which embraces and celebrates the local setting, all the while ensuring we maintain a low footprint," she says.

"Drawing on the expertise from our group, we hope to create a truly unique facility on Kangaroo Island that champions sustainability."

A number of COX professionals will visit Kangaroo Island this month to gain an understanding of place and to begin the process of formulating the masterplan. COX Director Adam Hannon deems this phase of the design process as crucial.

"We're eager to visit the Smith Bay site to begin the initial phase of planning.”

"It's important for us to get on the ground and develop an understanding of the land and values of the Kangaroo Island community."

For more information, visit yumbah.com.