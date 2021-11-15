A number of first-rate Australian projects have been championed at the 2021 International Olympic Committee (IOC), International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and International Association for Sports and Leisure Facilities (IAKS) global architecture awards.

COX Architecture’s Queensland Country Bank (QCB) Stadium, Rod Laver Arena and Ken Rosewall Arena, as well as Allen Jack+Cottier Architects’ Coogee Surf Life Saving Club were all recognised for architectural excellence at a gala event held at the FSB Trade Show in Germany last month.

COX were handed a Silver Award for Townsville’s Queensland Country Bank Stadium (created in conjunction with Counterpoint Architecture) and Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, as well as an Award Distinction on the Ken Rosewall Arena at Sydney Olympic Park and QCB Stadium.

Allen Jack+Cottier Architects took home an IOC, IPC and IAKS Award Distinction for its work in devising an addition to the Coogee Surf Life Saving Club. American multinational practice Populous was awarded a Gold Award for designing Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, located in London. Bjarke Ingels Group, BORD Architectural Studio and Nikken Sekkei + Shimizu Corporation were also among the Gold Award winners.

The international design award program saw a jury review a staggering 86 projects from across the globe. The winner’s list featured a number of world class projects, including community parks and facilities, ice-skating rinks, and a ski resort that sits atop a waste-to-energy plant.

Please find the full winner’s list for the IOC, IPC and IAKS Award Winners below.

IOC, IPC and IAKS Gold Award Winners 2021

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, United Kingdom - Populous

CopenHill, Copenhagen, Denmark - Bjarke Ingels Group

Aquaticum Waterpark, Debrecen, Hungary - BORD Architectural Studio

Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - Nikken Sekkei + Shimizu Corporation

IOC, IPC and IAKS Silver Award Winners 2021

Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville - COX Architecture, Counterpoint Architecture

Ruit Multifunctional Shooting Hall, Ostfildern-Ruit, Germany - Kauffmann Theilig & Partner

Hidden Creek Community Centre, Hillsboro, United States - Opsis Architecture

Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Helsinki, Finland - K2S Architecture and Architects NTT

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia - COX Architecture

Parc des Saphirs Ice Rink, Boischatel, Canada ABCP Architecture

Concord Community Pop-Up Park, Vancouver, Canada - PWL Partnership Landscape Architects Inc

IOC, IPC and IAKS Bronze Award Winners 2021

Pep Park 100 M PEP, Solna, Sweden - Outer Space arkitekter

Game Streetmekka Aalborg, Aalborg, Denmark - JAJA Architects

Camp del Ferro Sports Center, Barcelona, Spain - AIA Activitats Arquitectòniques, Barceló-Balanzó Arquitectes, Gustau Gili Galfetti

The Pavilion, Bend, United States - Opsis Architecture

Clayton Community Centre, Surrey, Canada - HCMA Architecture + Design

Paracelsus Pool and Spa Facility, Salzburg, Austria - Berger+Parkkinen Architekten

Montréal Golf Exécutif Clubhouse, Montréal, Canada - Architecture49

IOC, IPC and IAKS 2021 Distinctions

Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney, Australia - Cox Architecture

Freiham Sports Park, Munich, Germany - Georg Scheel Wetzel Architekten, Lützow 7 Müller Wehberg Landschaftsarchitekten

Minoru Centre for Active Living, Richmond, Canada - HCMA Architecture + Design

Coogee Surf Life Saving Club, Sydney, Australia - Allen Jack+Cottier Architects

Almeauen Flowpark, Büren, Germany - Maier Landschaftsarchitektur/Betonlandschaften

Bemax Arena, Podgorica, Montenegro - DBA Architects Ltd.

UFRJ Rugby, Hockey and Swimming Centre, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Effect Arquitectura

IOC, IPC and IAKS Architecture and Design Award Winners

Architecture and Design Award for Students and Young Professionals

Gold

Low Line Sports Park, Jianyang, China - Zeng Wujingting

Silver

Moyobamba Sports and Recreation Center, Moyobamba, Peru - Enrique M. Galvez Gonzales

Bronze

Sport Science & Digital Art Arena, Osaka, Japan - Ryo Kobayashi, Tsuyoshi Utagawa, Yuki Saito

The Granville Gateway, Vancouver, Canada - Narita Reyes Ico

VARSO SPORT, Warsaw, Poland - Marlena Michalska, Anna Czapla, Filip Gawin