A number of first-rate Australian projects have been championed at the 2021 International Olympic Committee (IOC), International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and International Association for Sports and Leisure Facilities (IAKS) global architecture awards.
COX Architecture’s Queensland Country Bank (QCB) Stadium, Rod Laver Arena and Ken Rosewall Arena, as well as Allen Jack+Cottier Architects’ Coogee Surf Life Saving Club were all recognised for architectural excellence at a gala event held at the FSB Trade Show in Germany last month.
COX were handed a Silver Award for Townsville’s Queensland Country Bank Stadium (created in conjunction with Counterpoint Architecture) and Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, as well as an Award Distinction on the Ken Rosewall Arena at Sydney Olympic Park and QCB Stadium.
Allen Jack+Cottier Architects took home an IOC, IPC and IAKS Award Distinction for its work in devising an addition to the Coogee Surf Life Saving Club. American multinational practice Populous was awarded a Gold Award for designing Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, located in London. Bjarke Ingels Group, BORD Architectural Studio and Nikken Sekkei + Shimizu Corporation were also among the Gold Award winners.
The international design award program saw a jury review a staggering 86 projects from across the globe. The winner’s list featured a number of world class projects, including community parks and facilities, ice-skating rinks, and a ski resort that sits atop a waste-to-energy plant.
Please find the full winner’s list for the IOC, IPC and IAKS Award Winners below.
IOC, IPC and IAKS Gold Award Winners 2021
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, United Kingdom - Populous
CopenHill, Copenhagen, Denmark - Bjarke Ingels Group
Aquaticum Waterpark, Debrecen, Hungary - BORD Architectural Studio
Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - Nikken Sekkei + Shimizu Corporation
IOC, IPC and IAKS Silver Award Winners 2021
Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville - COX Architecture, Counterpoint Architecture
Ruit Multifunctional Shooting Hall, Ostfildern-Ruit, Germany - Kauffmann Theilig & Partner
Hidden Creek Community Centre, Hillsboro, United States - Opsis Architecture
Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Helsinki, Finland - K2S Architecture and Architects NTT
Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia - COX Architecture
Parc des Saphirs Ice Rink, Boischatel, Canada ABCP Architecture
Concord Community Pop-Up Park, Vancouver, Canada - PWL Partnership Landscape Architects Inc
IOC, IPC and IAKS Bronze Award Winners 2021
Pep Park 100 M PEP, Solna, Sweden - Outer Space arkitekter
Game Streetmekka Aalborg, Aalborg, Denmark - JAJA Architects
Camp del Ferro Sports Center, Barcelona, Spain - AIA Activitats Arquitectòniques, Barceló-Balanzó Arquitectes, Gustau Gili Galfetti
The Pavilion, Bend, United States - Opsis Architecture
Clayton Community Centre, Surrey, Canada - HCMA Architecture + Design
Paracelsus Pool and Spa Facility, Salzburg, Austria - Berger+Parkkinen Architekten
Montréal Golf Exécutif Clubhouse, Montréal, Canada - Architecture49
IOC, IPC and IAKS 2021 Distinctions
Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney, Australia - Cox Architecture
Freiham Sports Park, Munich, Germany - Georg Scheel Wetzel Architekten, Lützow 7 Müller Wehberg Landschaftsarchitekten
Minoru Centre for Active Living, Richmond, Canada - HCMA Architecture + Design
Coogee Surf Life Saving Club, Sydney, Australia - Allen Jack+Cottier Architects
Almeauen Flowpark, Büren, Germany - Maier Landschaftsarchitektur/Betonlandschaften
Bemax Arena, Podgorica, Montenegro - DBA Architects Ltd.
UFRJ Rugby, Hockey and Swimming Centre, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Effect Arquitectura
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, United Kingdom - Populous
Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville - COX Architecture, Counterpoint Architecture
Pep Park 100 M PEP, Solna, Sweden - Outer Space arkitekter
IOC, IPC and IAKS Architecture and Design Award Winners
Architecture and Design Award for Students and Young Professionals
Gold
Low Line Sports Park, Jianyang, China - Zeng Wujingting
Silver
Moyobamba Sports and Recreation Center, Moyobamba, Peru - Enrique M. Galvez Gonzales
Bronze
Sport Science & Digital Art Arena, Osaka, Japan - Ryo Kobayashi, Tsuyoshi Utagawa, Yuki Saito
The Granville Gateway, Vancouver, Canada - Narita Reyes Ico
VARSO SPORT, Warsaw, Poland - Marlena Michalska, Anna Czapla, Filip Gawin
