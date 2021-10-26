Coorparoo Square, a retail precinct located in Brisbane’s inner east, has been awarded with a 5 star NABERS Energy rating, officially making it one of Australia’s superior performing shopping centres.

Developed by Frasers Property Australia and Honeycombes Property Group, the centre is designed to maximise natural ventilation to create a more comfortable environment for shoppers and eliminate the need for air-conditioning in common areas, which has effectively resulted in the 5 star rating.

The 6,870 sqm Coorparoo Square shopping centre participated in the launch of the NABERS Small Shopping Centres tool, becoming one of the first centres under 15,000 sqm to be rated and certified using the tool.

Coorparoo Square’s impressive baseline 5 Star NABERS Energy result is largely due to its design, which minimises mechanical ventilation to instead rely on natural ventilation. LED lighting throughout the retail and carpark areas also maximises efficiency, with mechanically ventilated carpark bays controlled by CO2 sensors also contributing to energy efficient specifications.

“We benchmark our sustainability performance against independent rating tools to ensure we maintain, and continually seek to improve, the operation of our centres. A 5 star NABERS Energy rating is something the entire team, including our fantastic retailers, should be proud of,” says Mark Gleeson, Executive General Manager Investment & Capital Transactions, Frasers Property Australia.

The heart of Frasers Property’s Coorparoo Square community, Coorparoo Square shopping centre is conveniently located in Brisbane’s inner east, on the corner of Old Cleveland Road and Cavendish Road. Featuring a cinema and ALDI supermarket, the precinct is home to a number of dining options including Coorparoo’s first pub, Beyond the Pale. The centre is open seven days and includes a hairdresser, barber and beauty salon.

