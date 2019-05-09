Controversial Melbourne tower forced to scale down

A proposal for a 12-storey residential tower in Melbourne’s inner north has been knocked back due to height limitations, as well as the controversial suggestion to demolish a heritage building on the site.

Developer JWLand proposed a 252-unit residential building on the corner of Sydney Road and Park Street in Brunswick, ranging from three to 12 storeys above two basement levels. The plans would also require the demolition of a significant heritage transformer station on the site.

The proposal was knocked back by the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT) due to its excessive height, which was deemed two storeys too high. The planning tribunal also felt that the proposal was unsympathetic; the 12-storey height was not helped by the project’s expansiveness, and the demolition of a significant heritage site was deemed unacceptable.

VCAT instructed the developer to reduce the buildings to a maximum of four to 10 storeys. The tribunal also stated that the old transformer station should be retained and integrated into the development proposal.

The developer has until May 17 to decide whether it will amend the development proposal.