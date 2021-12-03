Nature, a development overseen by Cube Development, is due to commence construction in the coming weeks, after National Construction Management was announced as the builder for the project.

Designed by Cottee Parker, Nature comprises 12 residences within an eight storey building, located in Maroochydore, QLD. The project has already sold close to $39 million worth of apartments off the plan, with one residence remaining. The penthouse, located on the eighth storey, was sold for a total of $7 million.

The announcement of NCM as the builder for the project marks the third project that the developer and builder have undertaken together, with Mooloolaba’s Picasso development and the Curve Birtinya project on Mantra Esplanade serving as the first and second projects respectively.

Nature features a number of first-rate amenities for residents to enjoy, including a 25-metre lap pool, gym, steam room and spa, yoga lawn, gardens, greenspaces and sun lounging areas - all programmed into a ground floor activity space.

Cube Development Director, Scott Juniper, says that the beginning of the construction process is a significant milestone for the developer.

“Nature will be home to some of the most luxurious apartments the Sunshine Coast has seen and we believe NCM has the capabilities and track record to deliver on this, including the bespoke nature of these apartments following amalgamations and customisations.”

Director at Cottee Parker, Sandra Browne, says the quality of architecture far exceeds what is offered in the surrounding market.

“We wanted to deliver a product that stood out amongst the crowd in terms of amenity, as well as being of a higher architectural spec and with an unrivalled, premium aesthetic.

“The materiality of the building and the expansiveness of the open glass facade and viewing speaks to a quality of architecture that exceeds what is offered in the surrounding market,” she says.

Nature received DA approval in July and many of the apartments have been sold in a short space of time. The building was originally intended to comprise 13 apartments, but following the amalgamation of two residences that ultimately created a ‘mega apartment’, the number was reduced to 12.

Nature by Cube is due to reach completion by 2023. The one remaining apartment is still up for sale, and is priced from $3.5 million. To find out more, visit naturebycube.com.au.