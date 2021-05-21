Logo
collins square walker corporation
6 stars for Collins Square

Collins Square, one of the largest commercial developments in Australia, has received 6 stars NABERS Indoor Environment ratings for all four of its towers.
Located in Melbourne’s CBD, the building’s, owned and operated by Walker Corporation, received exemplary ratings for their air quality levels, temperature, lighting and other factors impact on general health, such as comfort and productivity.

Walker Corporation Executive Chairman Lang Walker AO says the achievement is a milestone in the evolution of Collins Square in Melbourne.

“Our company has always strived to put environmental sustainability and a quality indoor environment at the forefront of our construction using world’s best practice and technology,” he says.

“It’s a tremendous achievement to secure 6 stars from NABERS on our all four Collins Square towers for Indoor Environment, marking us top of the class in thermal comfort, indoor air quality and acoustic performance.”

NABERS Director Carlos Flores says Collins Square is a flagship for future developments that aim to be sustainable enterprises.

“Indoor environmental quality is an essential measure of building performance. Buildings exist to provide comfortable, productive environments for people. Investment in healthy and sustainable buildings has never been more important.” he says.

“We commend Walker Corporation’s Collins Square Towers for their significant efforts to make four different towers in this precinct beneficial for their occupants as well as the planet.”

Coupled with its second place energy rating ranking in NABERS’ national Sustainable Portfolios Index, Collins Square is a truly sustainable entity that looks after tenants and visitors with minimal environmental impacts.

Visit collinssquare.com.au to find out more about the buildings.

