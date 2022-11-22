Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
collins arch woods bagot shop architects
shareShare

Australian architecture gains recognition on world stage once more

The design pairing of Woods Bagot and SHoP Architects have been recognised by the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) for their Collins Arch project at the Council’s 2022 awards ceremony.
Jarrod Reedie
Jarrod Reedie

22 Nov 2022 2m read View Author

collins-arch-woods-bagot-shop-ctbuh-awards-1732008508.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

The design pairing of Woods Bagot and SHoP Architects have been recognised by the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) for their Collins Arch project at the Council’s 2022 awards ceremony.

Located at the epicentre of Melbourne’s CBD, the practice’s regard Collins Arch as the first ‘true’ mixed-use precinct in Australia. The project encompasses a pair of 164-metre-high towers connected by a sky bridge and comprises 184 apartments, a new five-star hotel, nearly 50,000 sqm of WELL-rated offices and 950 sqm of ground-floor retail.

Collins Arch was awarded the Best Tall Mixed-Use Building and Best Tall Building Australia at the CTBUH Awards. Following the presentation of the project at a three-day conference in Chicago, Woods Bagot CEO Nik Karalis says both practices are grateful for the recognition of Collins Arch on an international scale.

"From the start, we knew that Collins Arch was destined to make a significant contribution to Melbourne's central business district by being the catalyst for urban revitalization,” he says.

collins arch woods bagot shop architects

"Working with our design partners, SHoP Architects, and the client, Cbus Property, Woods Bagot realised our aspiration of transformative architecture. We are grateful to the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat for recognizing our vision by awarding the project two of its coveted Awards of Excellence.

“While the height and scale of Collins Arch are significant, the ways the project serves its community are also sources of great pride."

Karalis was joined by ShoP Architects’ Founding Principal, William Sharples, and Cbus Property’s Executive General Manager of Development, Victor Istanto, at the conference to consider the theme of Tall Excellence: Seeking the Ideal in Vertical Urbanism. Winners were announced at the conclusion of the conference.

The project’s island site ensures connectivity with the ground plane, with an amphitheatre, integrated walking wall and public spaces utilised by the public.

The Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat looks to explore how vertical growth in metropolitan areas can result in sustainable and healthy cities. For the full list of winners, click here.

  • Popular Articles
  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

  • Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?
    Sustainability

    Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap