Mirvac’s newest masterplanned community located in Cobbitty in Sydney’s south-west is officially under construction, following a groundbreaking ceremony held earlier this week.

Valued at $648 million, Cobbitty by Mirvac will be all-electric, comprising 900 homes once completed. A playing field and village green, town centre, lake and green spaces are planned to be included within the development. Existing wetland corridors will be restored, with walking trails and cycleways also to be created to cultivate connection and wellbeing.

NSW Minister for Planning and Minister for Homes Anthony Roberts (pictured below, left) says the state government is intent on investing into infrastructure projects that will aid housing targets in an area located close to Sydney’s future second airport.

“As one of the fast-growing areas, Camden and surrounding suburbs will benefit from over $140 million worth of funding. This investment is set to deliver several road upgrades, enhanced public spaces and created new town precincts, making South Western Sydney a great place to live and work,” he says.

Stuart Penklis, Mirvac’s Head of Residential, says he expects the community to assist in housing the estimated population growth of the region.

“With Camden recently named as having one of the most significant housing supply shortages in NSW, coupled with its population projected to almost double by 2041, the new community is set to provide a much-needed boost to housing options in the area,” he says.

“To be able to get these first homes to market is great news, especially for first home buyers and young families wanting a new chapter in a high-quality new community.”

The first stage of the project features 120 lots that will be made available this month. Mirvac’s General Manager, Residential Development NSW, Toby Long (pictured above, right), says the development will be sympathetic towards the existing Cobbitty village.

“Our vision for Cobbitty is to build a legacy project for south west Sydney where residents can enjoy the lifestyle of an idyllic and connected rural setting, that has the infrastructure to support contemporary living,” he says.

“Cobbitty stands to benefit from the multi-billion dollar infrastructure investment already underway in the region including the new airport and significant transport upgrades.”

Both public and private investment within the area is expected to be significant, with the new Sydney Airport and subsequent Western Sydney Aerotropolis, as well as the new M12 motorway and North-South rail line between St Marys and Macarthur.

For more information, visit cobbitty.mirvac.com.