The redevelopment of Club Bondi Junction RSL is underway, with the Group GSA-designed project officially selling all of its available properties just before construction commenced.

The 10-storey, 80-residence development is funded by Capital Corporation and was launched in October 2020. Koichi Takada Architects has overseen the interior design.

“The strong sales in 2021 triggered an early construction start and since then there has been a steady flow of excited buyers. Our last sale recently finalised, and the construction program has officially begun, signifying to the community that the project is full steam ahead. This is such an exciting project that provides both a longstanding future for the Club, modern living facilities and terrific benefits for the community,” Capital Director Jim Hunter says.

The facade of the RSL club will be reinvigorated and integrated with the new development. BOND is destined to revitalise the precinct streets into a buzzing community hub with the reinvention of Club Bondi Junction RSL below into a fabulous modern venue. Part of the area’s regeneration includes opening the street frontage on the corner of Gray Street and Bronte Road into a welcoming and dynamic location with cafes and dining options.

Bondi Junction RSL Club President Bill Harrigansays he looks forward to the transformation attracting all members of the community.

“I am excited about the creation of a different type of club, one that attracts not only veterans and their families but all of the community. With the inclusion of the function spaces and the new restaurant, we expect the club to be a central spot for social connection,” he says.

The tower offers a number of amenities including a landscaped rooftop created by Urbis, which includes an outdoor cinema, barbecue areas and a yoga lawn. Capital Corporation has appointed Westbourne Constructions as the builder for the development.

Director of Westbourne Constructions, Derek Pearson, says his team is excited to be part of such a transformative project.

“We’re really pleased to work again with Capital Corporation on this project that’s going to inject new life into the Bondi Junction community. We know that Capital Corporation shares our commitment to producing high quality developments and we’re looking forward to residents being able to enjoy their new home and restore the RSL back to its former glory,” Derek says.

Completion is expected to be reached in mid 2023. For more information, visit bondbondijunction.com.au/club.php.