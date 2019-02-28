How climate change solutions can create an economic boom for Australia

Investing in local solutions to tackle climate change issues instead of relying on imported technologies can generate economic development for Australia, says Anita Lawrence, chair of High Performance Architecture at UNSW Built Environment.

Scientia professor Mat Santamouris, who has been studying urban overheating around the world for over 20 years, will present his in-depth research into urban heat mitigation of cities at the Annual Paul Reid Lecture on 6 March 2019 in Sydney.

Part of the Utzon Lecture Series hosted by UNSW Built Environment, the lecture, ‘Cooling the Cities – advances in science and design for the mitigation of urban heat’, is timely, with the world already experiencing unusual heatwave patterns due to a changing climate.

Santamouris believes Australia could become a world leader in climate change. Being a country that manufactures insulation, double-glazing glass and lighting among many other technologies, Australia can soon have an industrial boom.

“By giving preference to these technologies with high added value to the area, we will generate local wealth (because of industrial activity), but more importantly, we will be able to export these products to help less developed countries,” says Santamouris.

Based on his research into urban heat, Santamouris believes 50-degree days will be the new normal in the years to come. Unless remedial steps are taken proactively, humans are looking at a world where there will be excessive energy consumption, cost of living will be debilitating and the living conditions terrible.

Santamouris adds that it’s important to plan for the future now, before the impacts of climate change become more pronounced.

The annual Paul Reid Lecture in Urban Design | Utzon Lecture Series: Cooling the Cities – advances in science and design for the mitigation of urban heat, by Scientia Professor Mat Santamouris will be held on Wednesday, 6 March 2019, 7 pm at Leighton Hall, John Niland Scientia Building, UNSW Sydney.

