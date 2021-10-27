The City of Parramatta Council has dubbed its new $130 million civic, cultural and community building, located at 5 Parramatta Square, as Parramatta Hive, or Phive for short.

The building, which is located in the heart of Sydney’s second CBD, had its name confirmed in a council meeting last night, which local councillors fully endorsed. The name Parramatta Hive reflects the activity and hype that will take place in the new community facility, from entertainment and events to historical, municipal and educational services.

Short for Parramatta Hive, Phive is also a play on "five", which reflects the building's location in Parramatta Square.

Located in the $2.7 billion Parramatta Square precinct, the six-storey building will feature the new Council Chambers, a central city library branch, an Aboriginal Keeping Place for local Indigenous objects, community meeting rooms, cultural and exhibition spaces, various community rooms and a cafe.

Council anticipates that Parramatta Hive (Phive) will open in mid-2022, which will coincide with the completion of the remaining stage of the Parramatta Square precinct.