Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
parramatta hive renders
shareShare

Building name revealed for hive of activity in Parramatta Square

The City of Parramatta Council has dubbed its new $130 million civic, cultural and community building, located at 5 Parramatta Square, as Parramatta Hive, or Phive for short.
Jarrod Reedie
Jarrod Reedie

27 Oct 2021 1m read View Author

city-of-parramatta-5-parramatta-square-name-reveal-1732009348.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

The City of Parramatta Council has dubbed its new $130 million civic, cultural and community building, located at 5 Parramatta Square, as Parramatta Hive, or Phive for short.

The building, which is located in the heart of Sydney’s second CBD, had its name confirmed in a council meeting last night, which local councillors fully endorsed. The name Parramatta Hive reflects the activity and hype that will take place in the new community facility, from entertainment and events to historical, municipal and educational services.

Short for Parramatta Hive, Phive is also a play on "five", which reflects the building's location in Parramatta Square.

parramatta hive renders

Located in the $2.7 billion Parramatta Square precinct, the six-storey building will feature the new Council Chambers, a central city library branch, an Aboriginal Keeping Place for local Indigenous objects, community meeting rooms, cultural and exhibition spaces, various community rooms and a cafe.

Council anticipates that Parramatta Hive (Phive) will open in mid-2022, which will coincide with the completion of the remaining stage of the Parramatta Square precinct.

  • Popular Articles
  • HVG Facades Whitepaper Multi-layered Walls ZINTL Edensor Gardens Hero
    Resources

    Multi-layered walls: Weatherproofing for rear ventilated facades

  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap