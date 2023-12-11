Entries have opened for the 2024 edition of the National Trust (NSW) Heritage Awards, the 30th rendition of the celebration of heritage.

Individuals, charities, community groups, councils, businesses, organisations, government departments and others are invited to submit their entries across a suite of categories, including Aboriginal Heritage, Architecture, Advocacy, Built Conservation, Interiors and Objects, Landscape, Education and Interpretation, Events, Exhibitions and Tours, and Resources and Publications.

Nominations are also welcome for three peer-nominated individual categories: the Heritage Skills Award, Lifetime Achievement Award, and inaugural Young Achiever award. Esteemed designer Matt Devine will resume his role as Jury Chair for the awards, with the full panel yet to be released.

The awards are regarded as a celebration of outstanding practice in heritage, seeking to reward those who have advanced the heritage of NSW via conservation, protection, and interpretation of Aboriginal, built, natural and cultural heritage.

To be eligible, entrants must submit initiatives and projects completed between 31 March 2023 and 1 March 2024. Submissions are free and will close Wednesday 6 March 2024. A shortlist for the awards will be unveiled in April.

Tickets will go on sale via Eventbrite on Monday 5 February 2024. For more information, click here.