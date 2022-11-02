AVID Property Group’s Carolina development will cater for a suite of new buyers in the market following the release of ten new townhomes created in conjunction with Sienna Homes.

Designed by Sienna’s Head of Design David Bock, the townhomes are available in two and four-bedroom models. Danny Boubli, AVID’s Project Director, says the off-the-plan homes will cater for market demand for affordable, lifestyle-centric homes.

“Townhomes across our Victorian communities have been extremely popular, as they offer stylish, low maintenance living at a lower price than say a house and big yard option,” he says.

“The new townhomes have cleverly designed floorplans to maximise usable space and natural light whilst also providing a compact, low maintenance living experience.

“These townhomes are located within a short walk from the future $1.7 million, two-hectare Carolina Grand Linear Reserve – a one-kilometre green corridor featuring walking and cycling trails, open green space and seating areas.

45 townhomes have been released in Carolina, due to the rising popularity of the residences.

“Townhomes are becoming an increasingly popular alternative to traditional housing, and hold strong appeal amongst singles, young people, and couples looking for a new home, close to community facilities,” Boubli says.

Carolina is expected to sell out in 2024. It is located within a short drive to the retail, health, and entertainment amenities in the existing Caroline Springs town centre.

More information can be found at carolina.avid.com.au.