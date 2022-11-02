Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
avid townhomes sienna homes renders
shareShare

Additional townhomes released at Melbourne west masterplanned development

AVID Property Group’s Carolina development will cater for a suite of new buyers in the market following the release of ten new townhomes created in conjunction with Sienna Homes.
Jarrod Reedie
Jarrod Reedie

02 Nov 2022 2m read View Author

carolina-avid-property-group-townhome-release-1732008547.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

AVID Property Group’s Carolina development will cater for a suite of new buyers in the market following the release of ten new townhomes created in conjunction with Sienna Homes.

Designed by Sienna’s Head of Design David Bock, the townhomes are available in two and four-bedroom models. Danny Boubli, AVID’s Project Director, says the off-the-plan homes will cater for market demand for affordable, lifestyle-centric homes.

“Townhomes across our Victorian communities have been extremely popular, as they offer stylish, low maintenance living at a lower price than say a house and big yard option,” he says.

“The new townhomes have cleverly designed floorplans to maximise usable space and natural light whilst also providing a compact, low maintenance living experience.

“These townhomes are located within a short walk from the future $1.7 million, two-hectare Carolina Grand Linear Reserve – a one-kilometre green corridor featuring walking and cycling trails, open green space and seating areas.

45 townhomes have been released in Carolina, due to the rising popularity of the residences.

“Townhomes are becoming an increasingly popular alternative to traditional housing, and hold strong appeal amongst singles, young people, and couples looking for a new home, close to community facilities,” Boubli says.

Carolina is expected to sell out in 2024. It is located within a short drive to the retail, health, and entertainment amenities in the existing Caroline Springs town centre.

More information can be found at carolina.avid.com.au.

  • Popular Articles
  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

  • Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?
    Sustainability

    Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap