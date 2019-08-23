A bridge that will double as an office and a hotel

A two-storey bridge in Novi Sad, Serbia, will double as a hotel and an office building.

Elbow Shadow Bridge, designed by Serbian architects ARCVS, will span 200m metres across the River Danube.

It has been designed as a gateway for pedestrians and cyclists between Novi Sad’s Petrovaradin Fortress and its port.

The lower level will host a walkway and private hotel, with offices situated above.

Referencing the port’s old industrial buildings, the bridge has been designed with a bracket-shaped Corten steel structure.

Originally, the design competition specified a bridge design that could sit alongside a hotel and office building on a 4,000sqm site on the left riverbank. However, the architects challenged this brief, deciding instead to incorporate all of these elements into one structure. The idea behind this was to help preserve and adapt the riverbanks for flood defence.

To make this work, the structure will be 10 metres high and 12 metres wide, with two storeys.

The bridge’s support will be derived mainly from foundations in the riverbanks, assisted by a thin V-shaped structure in the river.

Image credit: ARCVS