The first building to be built at Sydney’s future third CBD in Bradfield has had its plans lodged by the Western Parkland City Authority.

The Advanced Manufacturing Research Facility, designed by Hassell alongside cultural design and research firm Dijnjama, will become a shared space for government, research institutions and the wider industry to develop products and extensively research in a number of areas including defence, space and construction.

The design of the building opens it up to the public, with many of the manufacturing processes able to be viewed by onlookers. A central spine doubles as an event space, and will remain open to the public. The idea that the building is a women’s place within Dharug Country is explored through the ideas of water and fluidity and the building’s soft edges.

A statement by Hassell within the planning documents indicates the building will be made out of a number of prefabricated modular components which gives it the flexibility to expand almost at will.

“It (the research facility) has the ability to expand in the future, even ‘self-replicating’ using the advanced manufacturing hall to construct its own mechanical fixings used to bind the structure together,” the statement reads.

“At the end of the building's life it can be easily disassembled, relocated to a new site.”

Hassell goes on to say the collaborative effort with Djinjama has ensured the building acknowledges the surrounding landscape and history of the Dharug People. This acknowledgement comes in the form of the columns of the building, which are reminiscent of the trees surrounding it. The roof will also feature a canopy of sorts, which will catch water for a number of plantations.

“The design shows what a high-tech, shared-use hub will look like,” says NSW Minister for Western Sydney, Stuart Ayres.

“The first building will house share-use advanced manufacturing equipment for research institutions and partners to translate ideas into products for manufacture in the Western Parkland City. Visitors will see that this is a place of advancement, collaboration and learning.”

The Advanced Manufacturing Research Facility will be given a Dharug name before its opening. It is anticipated the building will reach completion by late 2023.

Image: Supplied