Australian timber and building supplies company Bowens has announced it will invest a total of $1.2 million into installing new Power Factor Correction Units (PFCs) and Solar Modules.

The company is committed to reducing their carbon footprint, with the investment underlining that commitment. The construction sector currently makes up 18.1 percent of Australia’s carbon footprint, with companies like Bowen intent on ensuring that percentage is decreased, even in spite of new home builds and renovations rising by 33 percent since 2019.

The PFCs have been installed across all of their 16 stores by Energy Aware, with the solar installation of 1,386 modules taking place by Beon Energy Solutions at Bowens manufacturing subsidiary Timbertruss in Corio, Geelong. It is estimated that the Timbertruss solar panel installation alone will reduce Bowens energy reliance by up to a third of current yearly use.

“The world around us has seen a heightened focus on the environmental impacts of corporations and governments both big and small. It is our duty as an industry leader to play a positive role in this movement and do what we can - from recycling waste to reducing our power consumption,” says Bowens Chief Investment Officer, Andy Bowen.

“Sustainability and energy efficiency is at the forefront of senior management’s long term strategic decision making. The business is investing millions of dollars in upgrading our stores and facilities, making sure that we minimise our carbon footprint at every turn.

“Our ongoing commitment to helping Australians build better includes addressing long term challenges that face our industry by investing responsibly in sustainable practices. We will continue to prioritise sustainable business decisions as we deliver the highest quality building materials for

all Australian builders.”

Despite timber being a highly sustainable building material in terms of its supply levels, climate change now factors into the thoughts of every industry. The construction industry is a major user of natural resources, and Bowens believes investment into short term responsible investment is imperative.

To find out more about Bowens’ initiatives and timelines, visit bowens.com.au.

Image: Supplied