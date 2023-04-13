The bold and the brutalist defines Carr’s design of MinterEllison’s Adelaide HQ

Carr has unveiled the recently completed MinterEllison office in Adelaide, continuing on the practice-client partnership struck in 2020.

Previously involved in the redesign of MinterEllison’s Melbourne office, the Adelaide HQ is located at Grenfell Centre in the city CBD. Carr’s interior design pays homage to the city’s contextual elements, materials and vistas, transforming MinterEllison’s office into a light and open professional environment.

Consultation with various stakeholders formed the basis of the design process and a strategic brief. A clear design language was formed throughout this process, along with the desire to create a timeless, contextual and open workspace, with a robust material palette of locally sourced materials that acknowledges the essence of MinterEllison as a national law firm.

"Adelaide’s central business district is defined by its series of well-known Brutalist buildings. These form an overt expression of concrete materiality and, as a group, form a distinctive architectural language,” says Carr Associate Director Rebecca Trenorden.

“Located among this precinct, MinterEllison’s new workplace pays homage to this surrounding context with framed views out and interior references through materiality and form. Our design approach looked to appreciate the rich urban fabric, while creating MinterEllison’s own identity within the Brutalist context."

Clients and employees enter on the 10th level, with framed angles and formal floor planning reminiscent of Adelaide’s city grid. A popup ceiling recess with concealed LED lighting maximises light, while selectively placed ceiling mirrors create the illusion of high ceilings. A central stairwell connects all three floors. Segmented partitions and long corridors have been removed to make way for an open floor plan with improved sightlines.

All workstations are functional and agile, with all Partners retaining private offices. Breakout spaces, inspired by Adelaide’s pocket parks, invite collaboration and are elevated by verdant greenery incorporated by Emma Sadie Thomson.

“Our previous experience with the MinterEllison team in realising their Melbourne premises was invaluable in re-imagining the client’s Adelaide tenancy,” says Carr Interior Designer, Erin Uphill.

“A detailed understanding of the MinterEllison brand and vision, and a rigorous workshopping process enabled our team to develop in depth design detailing and conceptual translation. The outcome is a strong reflection of the key design drivers, which were: timelessness, consistency, context in locality, and the enduring professionalism that is synonymous with the MinterEllison brand.”

For more information, visit carr.com.au.