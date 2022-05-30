A former Fortitude Valley bread factory that has been repurposed as a new residential tower by Blight Rayner is the subject of a development application submitted by RG Property.

The 15-storey structure incorporates both new and existing built forms – that of the former Keating’s Bread Factory – and contains 118 residential apartments. In line with many contemporary multi-residential builds, the amenities include the likes of a spa, pool, BBQ area, gym and yoga terrace. Fronting Warry and Kennigo Streets, the plan includes a landscaped laneway with retail offerings along Kennigo.

The development application, submitted by Urbis, says that the proposal looks to integrate both new and existing seamlessly into the built environments of both Spring Hill and Fortitude Valley.

“New retail tenancies on the ground floor have been carefully integrated in between the existing heritage fabric on-site and the new building. The proposed design will ensure the activation of the ground floor plane and public laneway and will deliver a new public realm generating a much-needed social link for Spring Hill and its immediate surrounds,” it reads.

“The proposed 15-storey apartment building forms an L-shape that creates the pedestrian laneway through the middle of the site that will be publicly accessible whilst providing the main address to the residential building and access to the residential lobby.

The proposed development provides for a design which incorporates deep recesses, architectural articulation and expressions as well as the provision of a series of vertical portions that contrast with the horizontal base.”

The design looks to meld with other heritage buildings within the area, with new footings for the addition to the building set away from the existing.