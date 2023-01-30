Lahznimmo Architects has been commissioned by Blacktown City Council to design a new Disability Sport Centre of Excellence for the region.

Funded by the NSW Government and created in conjunction with Disability Sports Australia, the facility will be located at Blacktown International Sportspark, and will provide a specialised indoor training complex for athletes with disabilities and amenities to suit their needs.

Blacktown City Mayor Tony Bleasdale OAM says Council is intent on increasing participation in disability sports through the creation of the Centre of Excellence.

“Blacktown City is a proud sporting City and we have a strong history of success and participation in disability sports at all levels,” he says.

“This partnership with Disability Sports Australia marks an exciting new era for sport and health in Western Sydney, and will provide a boost for generations of athletes to come.

“I hope the centre, its world-class facilities and staff can inspire future athletes to fulfil their potential, and possibly even represent Australia at the 2032 Paralympic Games in Brisbane.”

The project will be supported by Paralympic sports which will ensure pathways to elite levels will be provided. The $100 million Blacktown Exercise Sports and Technology hub (BEST) sits close by, with athletes set to benefit from both future projects.

“Our best athletes need the best training facilities, and this centre will not only set a benchmark for the community, but will be an important hub for the development of the next generation of sporting stars across Paralympic and professional sports,” says NSW Minister for Sport Alister Heskens.

Disability Sports Australia Chief Executive, Murray Elbourn, says the community stands to benefit from government investment aimed at improving pathways and engagement.

“The holistic structure of BEST brings great collaboration from health and research education partners to optimise benefits for athletes for specific adaption sports,” he says.

“I would sincerely like to thank the NSW Government for this grant, which will have a strong impact for disability sport.”

Construction of the Disability Sport Centre of Excellence will commence this year, with completion scheduled for late 2024.

Image: Blacktown City Council