The NSW chapter of the Master Plumbers Association says it is concerned that Sydney councils are not doing their due diligence on biomethane gas, which it believes is a more sustainable alternative to electrification.

100 percent renewable, biomethane is currently being produced at Jemena’s Malabar (pictured). Master Plumbers Association CEO Nathaniel Smith says the green energy source is a smarter choice to provide energy for new developments as opposed to electricity.

“The decision to prioritise electrification over renewable gas utilisation carries significant consequences for the residents of NSW,” he says, referencing City of Sydney, Randwick and Waverley Councils.

“These councils risk overburdening the already strained NSW electrical grid by focusing solely on electrification. This threatens to increase electricity prices and forces the grid to rely more on coal for power generation rather than harnessing biomethane's cleaner, renewable potential.”

Smith believes the gas is a cost effective, renewable resource that will assist in decarbonisation efforts.

“MPA NSW commends Premier Chris Minns MP and the NSW government for taking a stand against these councils that seem to be driven by a misguided policy direction,” he says.

“It is essential to prioritise the wellbeing of the community and the environment over ideologically driven decisions that could ultimately impact people's lives.

“The evidence is clear: renewable gas, such as biomethane, is a viable and sustainable energy source that should be harnessed for the benefit of all NSW residents. By promoting the use of renewable gas, we can reduce the strain on the electrical grid, mitigate rising electricity costs, and significantly decrease our reliance on coal power.”

The Association believes the Councils in question should reconsider their approach, working with the state government and industry experts to explore the potential of biomethane and other renewable energy sources.