Melbourne-based property developer Beulah has created a bespoke centralised ventilation system which will allow for the future residents of its STH BNK By Beulah development to breathe in clean, fresh and healthy air at all times.

Dubbed Beulah FreshAir, the system has been developed in conjunction with Arup. As well as providing ultra-fresh air, the system will protect against noxious fumes, bushfire smoke, disease transmission and moisture issues by removing contaminants from the outside air.

“We are excited to partner with Beulah to develop Beulah FreshAir and commend Beulah for its commitment to innovation in health and wellness,” says ARUP Australasia Board Member Joseph Correnza.

Each apartment has air ducted directly to it via the system, with a full heat exchanger system recovering energy from the exhaust air stream that minimises energy consumption. High quality filters allow for consistently high air quality without the need for continued maintenance. Pushing fresh air through the vents and exhausting stale air, the system allows for up to ten times less carbon dioxide compared to other residences.

High levels of carbon dioxide eventually leads to headaches and fatigue. While opening a window is a common solution, air pollutants from outside will enter the house as a result. Outside air also needs to be cooled or heated to reach the same temperature as indoors, which can lead to high levels of energy usage.

Beulah Managing Director, Jiaheng Chan, says the Beulah FreshAir system allows residents to feel as if they are in a fresh environment at all times.

“There’s been a massive shift towards improving the ventilation and quality of air in buildings, mostly off the back of air-borne diseases, but Australians have also had to deal with unsafe air quality during our recent bushfire seasons,” he says.

“Although Australia ranks incredibly well on a global scale in terms of air pollution, the Beulah FreshAir ventilation system will play a pivotal role in improving the health of residents in terms of sleep, productivity and overall well-being. If the past two years have taught us anything, it’s that we are spending more time at home than ever before.”

The STH BNK By Beulah development will eventually become Australia’s tallest building, featuring fully integrated vertical villages, which will bring together leading design figures and pioneers in creative industries. To find out more regarding the future residential precinct, visit sthbnk.com.