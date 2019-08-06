World's best architecture master degrees of 2019

Best Architecture Masters has released its 2019 rankings for the best architecture master programs in the world.

The rankings are based on postgraduate study programs from the top architecture schools listed in the QS Ranking by Subjects – Architecture/Built Environment, which were evaluated against a range of performance indicators related to teaching approach, opportunities and program content.

The rankings are as follows:

Harvard – Master in Architecture II (Boston, USA) MIT – Master of Science in Architecture and Urbanism (Boston, USA) ETSAM + ETH Zurich – Master in Collective Housing (Madrid, Spain) TU Delft – The Berlage Post-master in Architecture and Urban Design (Delft, Netherlands) University College London (UCL) – Architectural Design March (London, UK) Columbia – Master of Science Degree in Advanced Architectural Design (New York, USA)

Technical University of Munich – Master of Arts MA in Architecture (Munich, Germany)

Berkeley – Master of Sciences in Architecture (California, USA) AA Architectural Association – March in Architecture & Urbanism (London, UK) Tsinghua University – Master in Architecture (Beijing, China) Technical University of Berlin – Master of Science in Architecture Tipology M-Arch-T (Berlin, Germany) Manchester School of Architecture – MA Architecture and Urbanism (Manchester, UK) Politecnico de Milano – Master Architecture and Urban Design (Milan, Italy) Universidad de Navarra – Master’s Degree in Theory and Architectural Design (Pamplona, Spain) Southern California Institute of Architecture (SCI-Arc) – Master of Architecture Degree March 2 (California, USA) Universidad de Los Andes – Maestria en Arquitectura (Bogota, Colombia) Pontificia Universidad Catolica de Chile – Magister en Arquitectura (Santiago, Chile) Universitat Politecnica de Catalunya – Master’s Degree in Advanced Studies in Architecture (Barcelona, Spain) Yale University – Master of Architecture March 2 (Connecticut, USA) Cambridge University – Mphil in Architecture and Urban Design (MAUD) (Cambridge, UK) Universidad de Buenos Aires – Maestria en Proyecto Arquitectonico (Buenos Aires, Argentina) Universidade de Sao Paolo – Master in Architectural Design (Sao Paolo, Brazil)

Syracuse University – Master of Science (MS) in Architecture (New York, USA)

Cornell University – Post-Professional Master of Science, Advanced Architectural Design (New York, USA) KTH Royal Institute of Technology – Master’s programme in Architecture (Stockholm, Sweden) The University of Hong Kong – Master of Architecture (Hong Kong) Politecnico di Torino – MSc degree program in Architectural Construction and City (Torino, Italy) University of British Columbia – Master of Advanced Studies in Architecture (Vancouver, Canada) Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico UNAM – Maestria en Arquitectura (Mexico DF, Mexico) University of Sydney – Master of Architecture (Sydney, Australia)

Pictured: Gund Hall at the Hardvard Graduate School of Design. Image credit: Flickr