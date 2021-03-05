Bernborough Ascot, a $270 million development located at Doomben Racecourse, is set to be Australia’s most sustainable retirement community after securing the first 6 Star Green Star Communities rating from the Green Building Council of Australia in the aged living sector.

Developed by Lendlease, the community is being constructed in stages, with the first stage - that opened in October 2020 - receiving the rating for its sustainable design.

Nathan Cockerill, managing director of Lendlease Retirement Living, says that residents of the village will reap the rewards of a sustainable community that is setting a benchmark for its competitors.

“Bernborough Ascot residents will benefit from the sustainability measures we’re delivering – not just in terms of driving down energy and water bills but also the lifestyle and health outcomes from living in such a green community. Bernborough Ascot will certainly set a new benchmark for Lendlease retirement living projects and the sector.”

Lendlease has declared itself a leader of sustainable enterprises, setting an ambitious target of being ‘Net Zero Carbon’ for scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2025 and ‘Absolute Zero Carbon’ across all operations, including the supply chain, by 2040.

The homes of Bernborough Ascot have been strategically and sustainably designed by Marchese Partners. They are positioned to maximise cooling breezes and cross flow ventilation, lengthen shade periods and provide optimal environments. The buildings are connected by walkways and green spaces and with access to communal gardens and amenities. Onsite solar panels supply the community with energy, with water sensitive urban design principles used in the design of the project will help reduce potable water consumption.

Davina Rooney, CEO of the Green Building Council of Australia says that the new development is a world class facility in both sustainability and comfort for residents.

“This is an Australian-first achieving a 6 Star Green Star Communities rating for a retirement community masterplan and I congratulate Lendlease on their sustainability leadership. This certification means Bernborough Ascot is at a world-leading standard and its residents and surrounding community are now poised to enjoy the enormous benefits sustainable buildings create for people.”

Carefully selected, the plants that make up the precinct’s gardens and living walls will flourish in Brisbane’s subtropical climate and will not require intensive watering.

Bernborough Ascot is part of the Brisbane Racing Club's Doomben and Eagle Farm master plan precinct, which when complete will be Brisbane’s largest master planned intergenerational community.

The BRC is thrilled to see Lendlease achieve the 6-star green star rating for Bernborough Ascot. It’s a demonstration of our shared focus on sustainability. We’re committed to a sustainable future for the race club and the masterplan and Bernborough Ascot is playing an important role in this journey,” says Neville Bell, chairman of Brisbane Racing Club.

When completed, Bernborough Ascot will feature 300 large luxury independent living apartments and penthouse style homes, lifestyle amenities including a bowls green, health and wellness studio with a pool, spa, gymnasium and consulting rooms, a rooftop terrace, restaurant and outdoor dining areas.

To enquire about Bernborough Ascot, head to retirementbylendlease.com.au/bernborough-ascot. To view a timelapse video of Lendlease saving a 70-80-year old weeping fig tree on the site and relocating it to another part of the community, click here.