Overlooking Sydney harbour, an Aboriginal artwork commissioned by City of Sydney council will be located at Bennelong Point, as a symbol of respect and recognition for the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation.

The six-metre high monument, titled bara — the Gadigal word for shell hook — is inspired by shell fishing hooks handcrafted and used by local Aboriginal women.

Created by Waanyi artist Judy Watson, the sculpture is expected to be unveiled at the Tarpeian Precinct Lawn above Dubbagullee (Bennelong Point) in July. The project has been guided by the City’s former and current Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Advisory panels and curatorial advisor Hetti Perkins, with project members consulting various Aboriginal community members and organisations.

Watson says the sculpture is inspired by gathering spaces used by the Gadigal people generations ago.

“My concept for bara reimagines ancient gathering spaces where people sat by fires on the headlands and feasted. Looking down they would see the nawi (canoes) with fishing families crisscrossing the harbour, scarifying the water with their passage,” she says.

“Bara shell hooks are still being unearthed around these waterways, making themselves known to archaeologists and the community, reasserting the Aboriginal presence and history of the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation.

“bara will provide a quiet space for ceremony, reflection and contemplation in a busy and ever-changing city. It will be inspiring and educational, beautiful and transformative.”

Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore says the sculpture is a celebration of the living culture and heritage of First Nations people in the city public domain.

“Despite the destructive impact of invasion, Aboriginal cultures endured and are now globally recognised as the world’s oldest continuous living cultures,” she says.

“The City is committed to re-balancing the work of previous Australian governments, at all levels, by developing ways to make the world’s oldest continuing culture a visible and tangible presence in our City.

“bara, our monument to the Eora, will soon take pride of place on the Tarpeian Precinct Lawn above Dubbagullee (Bennelong Point). The work will sit as a powerful expression of Aboriginal cultures and a reminder of their significance for our nation now and for generations to come.

“Overlooking Sydney harbour, bara recognises the cultural significance of the site and the deep connection of Gadigal people to Country. It will be seen by thousands of Sydneysiders and visitors every day.”

bara has been developed with the support of The Royal Botanic Garden and Domain Trust and is located at Dubbagullee (Bennelong Point), overlooking Warrane (Circular Quay) and the harbour.

For more information regarding the sculpture, visit news.cityofsydney.nsw.gov.au.