The Balmain Leagues Club saga has turned a pivotal corner with Heworth given the green light to create a $400 million mixed-use precinct at the site after the NSW Government announced it no longer requires the site for the Western Harbour Tunnel.

Property developer Heworth received approval for the Scott Carver-designed plans in 2020, but were initially put on hold to allow Transport for NSW to utilise the leagues club as a dirt dump site. With recent fires and calls for redevelopment growing stronger, the construction of a new Leagues Club, apartment complex, town square and arts studio is now due to begin midway through this year.

“Transport for NSW has today confirmed the land acquired for the Western Harbour Tunnel construction site will no longer be required and the former Balmain Leagues Club site will be returned to its owner,” a statement reads.

“Following discussions between Transport and Industry partners tendering for Stage 2 Western Harbour Tunnel works, it was confirmed that the site was no longer needed for the project.

“Transport understands the impact major projects have on communities and is always looking for ways to mitigate these impacts and deliver positive outcomes.”

The Inner West Council has long urged the NSW Government to shed light on what it plans to do with the site. Lord Mayor Darcy Byrne says the backflip by the government is bamboozling.

“It’s bizarre that the government has sat on the site for two years whilst multiple fires have taken place and are now reversing their position and handing the site back.”

The Wests Tigers have been the beneficiary of a suite of development in its catchment regions, with the Leagues Club’s approval coinciding with the expected announcement of a $50 million allocation towards the refurbishment of Leichhardt Oval, as well as the NRL club’s NSW Government-funded Centre of Excellence, which is due to open in the coming weeks.

The decision for the government to effectively move away from using the site for the West Harbour Tunnel is a win for the community, which has had to deal with the derelict site for over a decade. Construction is anticipated to finish in 2027.