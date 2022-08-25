Central Element’s conversion of Coogee’s Ballamac House has been submitted for development approval, with the Tonkin Zulaikha Greer redevelopment of the precinct creating a new luxury residential precinct in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

Comprising eight residences, the Arcadia St property will be thoughtfully restored to its 19th century beauty while providing luxury modernist amenity with views out to Wedding Cake Island. TZG and Central Element have worked on an array of projects, with the practice’s expertise in restoration and adaptive reuse to be on show once more.

“Our approach has been to design spectacular and comfortable residences, anchored to Sydney’s dramatic sandstone coastline, that embrace the natural elements and filter the dramatic environment,” says TZG Director Tim Greer.

“With Ballamac’s rich Coogee history and Central Element’s expertise, TZG Architects are making a new story. The things we chase in our stories as we craft them are timeless, rational and beautiful but the things that you remember are the small moments of wonder and delight that stay with you long after you have departed.”

Each residence has three bedrooms with the rooftop and penthouse apartments split across two levels. A new addition in the form of an apartment will hold six residences above the existing dwelling, with the existing dwelling comprising two. The internal and external walls of Ballamac House will be retained, along with the original fireplaces, mantle pieces and decorative ceilings. The former wrap-around verandah will also be reintegrated.

The addition will feature sandstone walls ensuring it is congruent with the existing. The new apartments will feature luxurious residences as well as a communal outdoor area. JILA will handle the landscape architecture, which features a plunge pool and an array of verdant plantations.

“Ballamac House is a hallmark project for Central Element and set to make a lasting impact on the celebrated beach lifestyle of one of Sydney’s most sought-after addresses,” says Central Element Managing Director Nathan Chivas.

“The legacy and famous history of the building will be preserved as we transform the former residence and add further luxury living spaces that will deliver an elevated lifestyle dimension to the landmark site.”

The former family estate and block of flats will hopefully embark on a new chapter in its history in the coming years, with completion slated for 2024.