australian heritage festival
Australia’s largest community heritage festival returns to NSW

The Australian Heritage Festival is back for another year in April, celebrating natural, historic and Indigenous places through a series of events.
Jarrod Reedie
Jarrod Reedie

08 Mar 2022 2m read View Author

australian-heritage-festival-april-2022-1732009092.png

Recognised as the country’s largest community-driven heritage event, the festival will run from April 1 until May 31. The festival features an extensive program of free and ticketed activities including exhibitions, walking tours, films, expert talks, workshops, food fairs, tours of historical sites, ceremonies, demonstrations, special dinners and lunches.

2022’s theme of Curiosity will be explored through the events, with the Festival offering those interested in history and culture the chance immersed in the unique heritage of NSW. The National Trust has presented the festival since 1980 with support from the NSW Government and Heritage NSW, and seeks to provide patronage support and recognition to a number of community groups and organisations.

“We are thrilled to present the Australian Heritage Festival for 2022” says National Trust (NSW) CEO, Debbie Mills.

“After an incredibly tough few years, this is a fantastic opportunity for the community to get out and explore heritage locally. Our theme is ‘curiosity’ and I’d encourage everyone to be inquisitive about heritage, and to actively discover our diverse and vibrant past. With over 150 events and activities throughout NSW, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.’’

The festival program is able to be viewed in full online. Event organisers who have not yet registered are encouraged to list events for inclusion over the next month.

Events will run either in person across New South Wales or online. Registration for event organises close 25 March. For more information, visit australianheritagefestival.org.au.

