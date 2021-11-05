Aqualand has officially launched its latest luxury mixed-use residential development, AURA by Aqualand. Located in North Sydney, the first stage comprises 102 apartments that are designed by Woods Bagot and Richards Stanisich to be lived in for generations.

The project rides on the coattails of North Sydney becoming a new CBD precinct, with 80,000 workers expected in North Sydney by 2036. AURA, located at 168 Walker Street, will sit at the epicentre, with its bold design, functionality and beauty bound intimately to its waterfront locale, and is positioned in close proximity to schools and nature-filled walks, as well as cultural icons.

AURA holds a grand presence when passing through the entryway, with towering walls and a minimal palette of textured whites creating a canvas for bold monolithic forms and translucent glass, allowing the play of dappled light amid golden, metallic finishes and black lines. The apartments feature an understated yet luxurious palette of white marble, allowing for natural light to dance across the walls. Residents have the ability to choose from 3 colour schemes—dark, mid, and light.

The residential spaces are deliberately oversized, allowing for greater lifestyle flexibility and sense of quality. Each AURA residence is unique in planning and proportion, offering different models and solutions to balancing work and home life in the same space. Marble benchtops anchor kitchen spaces and balance form and function. The implementation of darker elements add further artistic luxury.

All apartments afford a seamless flow from open space living to glorious winter gardens, while apartments feature a multi-functional room that facilitates use as a secondary living area, an office, bedroom or the perfect guest room.

AURA’s Penthouse Collection taps into the idea of what luxury means in a contemporary Sydney setting, capturing stunning views, space and sophistication. Thoughtfully curated and designed, the Penthouses celebrate the beauty of Harbourside, offering a blank canvas for generations of stylish living. Not dissimilar from the apartments, the minimalist textural palette features quality materials selected for their detail and elegance.

Aqualand believes AURA is truly at the centre of North Sydney’s transformation into a vibrant, exciting and liveable place to be. The developer has set a VIP launch date for December 4th 2021. For more information, visit www.aurasydney.com.au.

Images: Supplied.