ASPECT Studios and TCL have been appointed by the City of Melbourne to create the design for the Greenline Project, which will reinvigorate the north bank of the Yarra River.

A new parkland and urban promenade will be created as part of the project, which will reinvigorate the city’s relationship with the river. The pair of premier landscape firms hope to make a profound impact on the garden city, creating a generational and transformative gift to the city and its river.

A number of ecologically and culturally rich spaces along a four-kilometre stretch of riverbank will connect people to the water. Conscious of cultural significance, Indigenous elders, designers, researchers, and artists will tell their stories and intertwine their culture within the designs.

“We’re moved and galvanised by the City of Melbourne’s decision to select a team led by two Melbourne-based landscape architecture practices,” says Matthew Mackay, Studio Director of ASPECT Studios.

“It reaffirms Melbourne’s reputation as a centre of global design excellence, and will facilitate a deep collaboration between the Wurundjeri Woi-Wurrung Community and our design team.

“The Greenline Project will demonstrate an unparalleled investment in public infrastructure, and it’s hard to overstate the transformative effects the Greenline Project will have on this city.”

TCL Managing Director Perry Lethlean says both ASPECT and TCL have formed a partnership based on open dialogue and shared insights, producing often-surprising and inspiring outcomes.

“The Greenline Project represents the potential for a joyful recognition of Country to guide a bold and dynamic reconnection to our river,” Lethlean says.

“The project offers an opportunity to work with an incredible team and alongside ASPECT we are thrilled with the chance to form a collective vision that reflects the ideas and storylines of many generations of Melbourne design. We are thankful to the City of Melbourne for their selection of this uniquely Melbourne team to deliver this project that will represent people and place on a national and international stage.”

