The NSW Government has approved the first stage of the $341 million Aspect Industrial Estate at Kemps Creek, which will create hundreds of new industrial and logistics jobs in the area.

Minister for Enterprise, Investment and Trade and Minister for Western Sydney Stuart Ayres believes the Mirvac development’s location, being in close proximity to Western Sydney Airport and links to major road networks, will make it an attractive proposition for industrial entities.

“This is a major win for Western Sydney, which marks the start of a wave of new jobs in logistics, manufacturing and construction ahead of the new airport opening in 2026,” he says.

“Today’s approval enables construction to begin on the first stage of the industrial estate, involving two buildings for warehousing and industrial uses, car parking and cafe.

“Around 130 construction jobs will be created and a further 387 operational jobs once the buildings are up and running next year.”

Minister for Planning Anthony Roberts says last week’s approval of the site includes giving the green light for the entire concept plan.

“A further nine buildings are being proposed but they will be required to be rigorously assessed separately, before each stage can progress,” he says.

“If all stages of the project are approved, more than 1,700 jobs will be created in total, which are closer to home for Western Sydney residents.”

Member for Mulgoa Tanya Davies was delighted with the news of the approval.

“As more projects like this one take off, we’ll see more investment in warehousing and logistics, aerospace and defence, manufacturing, healthcare, agribusiness, education and research industries.”

The proposed development seeks approval for earthworks, infrastructure and roads across the entire site, and the staged construction of warehouse and logistics facilities with associated car parking across 11 developable lots.

More information regarding the development can be viewed here.