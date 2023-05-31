The Asia Pacific Architecture Festival (APAF) will return to Brisbane from 9 June to celebrate and promote the excellence of architecture in the region.

A collaboration between Architecture Media and the State Library of Queensland, the festival’s eighth edition will see a range of exhibitions, installations, symposia, lectures and workshops integrated amongst the river city.

QLD State Librarian and CEO Vicki McDonald AM says architectural design and community wellbeing are intertwined.

“From our award-winning South Bank building to our ground-breaking Hot Modernism exhibition in 2014, from our enduring partnership with Architecture Media to our future-focused Purpose Built architecture exhibition later this year, the importance of architecture to the quality of people’s lives is embedded in State Library’s DNA.

“APAF is deeply local with a global outlook, and hosting events in Brisbane, regional Queensland, overseas and online means that even more people will engage with the festival this year.”

A number of satellite events have been scheduled for Queensland’s regional areas, as well as the Asia Pacific. A range of virtual experiences will also be on offer to would-be attendees.

The program has been curated by Architecture Media and the State Library of Queensland. The full schedule has now been announced and can now be viewed here.