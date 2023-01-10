Logo
ashbury terraces renders
Internationally recognised multi-res development kicks off in Sydney’s inner-west

Coronation Property's Ashbury Terraces – designed by SJB – is rising out of the ground by the day, following a breaking ground ceremony held late last year.
Jarrod Reedie
10 Jan 2023

ashbury-terraces-commences-construction-sjb-1732008427.png

Recognised on the world stage, Ashbury Terraces was named a finalist in the World Architecture Festival 2022 for Future Projects – Residential, underlining its excellence. Each residence is designed to maximise space and sunlight, with views out to Sydney’s CBD.

The $200 million development will be delivered in stages, with the first comprising 59 three-bedroom terrace homes and three luxury penthouses. The second phase, titled The Apartment Collection, features 74 luxury apartments located in close proximity to parklands curated by landscape architects 360 degrees.

ashbury terraces renders

SJB Director Adam Haddow says the biophilic, Victorian-inspired design brings a fresh approach to a classic architectural era.

“The private oasis at the heart of the project includes a pool built into the landscape, dining spaces with barbeque facilities, quiet areas to retreat and reflect, and a fully equipped gym,” he says.

“This communal space offers significant amenity to residents - in addition to the generous internal space within each residence.”

Coronation Property Managing Director, Joseph Nahas, says the developer is excited by the construction phase of the project and the achievement of sales targets.

ashbury terraces renders

“We are excited to officially celebrate the start of construction on the greatly anticipated Ashbury Terraces, and to deliver on our promise of providing high-quality homes to complement the significant suburb of Ashbury.”

“The recent record breaking sale of the $3.2 million penthouse demonstrates the success and appetite for a development of this kind and proves there is still strong market confidence for quality development. Downsizers who have capitalised on rising house prices over the last 18 months now seek quality new product with open plan living, increased amenity and outdoor space – the key features offered at Ashbury Terraces.”

“In addition to this, we are pleased to launch the next stage of the development and offer apartment living residences, with considerable space and luxury park-side living.”

ashbury terraces renders

For more information, visit ashburyterraces.com.au.

