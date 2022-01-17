The Kimpton Margot Sydney has an opening date, with the heritage listed Art Deco building featuring contemporary Australian nuances to open its doors on February 1 2022.

The inner city hotel channels the spirit of the 1930s, with strong patterns and furniture pieces making for quite the urban escape. Located on Pitt Street, the hotel features 172 deco-inspired rooms and suites that feature a warmth akin to home.

Social Hour, a complimentary drinks hour between 5-6pm, offers an extensive range of drinks that will vary daily. Held in a different part of the hotel each day, Social Hour is an opportunity for guests to unwind and socialise.

Kimpton has partnered with Egg of the Universe to allow guests to workout and stretch within the hotel of their choosing, with yoga mats and accessories available on request at no charge. Lekker bikes has also struck a partnership with Kimpton Margot Sydney, giving guests the ability to hop on two wheels and explore the harbour city in full.

The hotel features a rooftop pool and surrounding terrace, conference and event spaces soaked in natural light, as well as a number of public spaces and restaurants.

For further information, head to www.kimptonmargotsydney.com.