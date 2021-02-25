The Nine Network’s former Victorian home in Richmond is currently undergoing a transformation, with the precinct being turned into an over 55’s community, whose lifestyle will rival the experience of a hotel.

Ardency Kennedy Place, named after the king of Australian television, Graham Kennedy, is being developed by Lendlease, approximately 3km from Melbourne’s CBD, on Bendigo Street.

The first of its kind in Victoria, the project is now under construction, with the precinct set to contribute a significant part of the broader multi-generational community in one of Melbourne’s most sought after areas.

Ardency Kennedy Place will comprise 116 Bates Smart designed one, two and three bedroom spacious apartments across nine levels, including three bedroom penthouses boasting uninterrupted views of the city and Dandenong Ranges.

The offering will also include a full suite of facilities, including a 30-seat cinema, library, rooftop vegetable garden and function and activity spaces. A luxurious wellness centre will encompass an indoor pool, gym and yoga and pilates rooms.

Lendlease’s managing director of retirement living, Nathan Cockerill, says that the developer seeks to create a truly unique neighbourhood, that will support a vibrant, diverse and multi-generational community.

“Each of our communities has its own unique personality and Ardency Kennedy Place will be no exception. It’s our aspiration for this project to truly redefine luxurious, independent over 55’s community living in Victoria,” he says.

“Ardency Kennedy Place will bring together excellence in design, services and security, luxurious facilities and easy access to the vibrancy of Richmond and the inner city, along with the peace of mind that comes with living in a safe and supportive community environment.”

Architecturally speaking, the design draws inspiration from the iconic Federation-era red brick of the neighbouring and infamous Bendigo Street, while paying homage to the site’s heritage and former Nine Network studio’s colourful past.

