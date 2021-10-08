Architectus has released its Sustainability and Resilience framework, in the wake of achieving net zero carbon emissions across its business operations.

Released this week, the framework represents the practice’s obligation to community and sustainability, as well as accepting responsibility for its social and ecological impact. Developed in response to the climate crisis, Architectus believe their role as architects, interior designers and urban planners increases their responsibility to make conscious decisions with projects and the impacts their work may have on the environment.

“Achieving Net Zero is the first step for Architectus, with our dedicated in-house Sustainability team committed to building a long-term strategy that transitions our buildings to be equally resilient and generous,” says Architectus National Leader for Urban Futures & Resilience, Alex Lawlor.

“The Sustainability and Resilience framework will guide our designers to work with clients to provide sustainable and efficient solutions, from material selection, construction methods, intelligent design strategies and digital tools. It also ensures that internally, we walk the walk, with business operations closely aligned with these standards.”

The framework encompasses three critical areas, Life Cycle Design, Design for Community and Regenerative Design. These pillars will see the studio take accountability for the environmental impact, cultural heritage, economic viability and social significance of projects, ensuring each space will withstand and adapt to future needs, both environmentally and commercially.

Architectus will aim to influence the construction process and methodologies at projects such as 1 Bligh Street, working to reduce waste, improve circularity and achieve net-zero outcomes, which ultimately forms much of the first pillar of the framework, Life Cycle Design.

Design for Community lies at the core of the design approach. Under the framework, Architectus will assess each project with key questions in mind to ensure designs remain inclusive, culturally sensitive, and foster engagement and prosperity. The practice’s work redeveloping the State Library of Victoria embodies this pillar.

Finally, caring for the planet is one of Architectus’ guiding principles, with Regenerative Design focused on connecting natural patterns, systems and experiences that improve wellbeing to support positive human interaction.

For more information regarding the framework, visit architectus.com.au/sustainability.