Health Community COE Kangan Broadmeadows
Architectus appointed to deliver the $60 million Kangan’s Broadmeadows transformation

Architectus has announced it has been appointed by the Bendigo Kangan Institute to deliver the $60 million Health and Community Centre of Excellence at Kangan’s Broadmeadows Campus.
Jarrod Reedie
Jarrod Reedie

24 Nov 2021

architectus-health-community-coe-kangan-1732009277.png

Billed as the first stage of the revitalisation of the campus, the project will be delivered as part of the Victorian Government’s $383.8 million Building Better TAFEs Fund. The new building will offer a number of learning spaces, laboratories and simulation suites for the education and training of tomorrow’s workforce in nursing, aged care, mental health, disability, allied health and community services.

Architectus Principal, Ruth Wilson, says the new Centre of Excellence will ensure students are well equipped to enter the workforce when their studies have been completed.

“The Broadmeadows Health and Community Centre of Excellence will transform the learning opportunities for students and staff in Melbourne’s growing northern region, providing better access to training facilities in a wide range of high priority courses that are vital to local communities and the Victorian healthcare system,” she says.

“We’re proud to have been appointed to the Broadmeadows project after recently completing the $60 million revitalisation of Bendigo TAFE City Campus. The charter of these projects is to deliver uplifting and energising learning environments that will help students and staff build strong connections with industry and with each other.”

As part of the project, Architectus will also offer a series of placements and scholarships for students studying at Bendigo Kangan Institute including summer intern placements, a graduate position in either Architectus’ architectural, interior design or BIM teams, a $10,000 Architectus scholarship awarded to a student in the intern or graduate program and year-long mentorship for five students as part of the Architectus Mentoring Program.

Architectus has partnered with AECOM and TTW for engineering services and MALA for the landscape architecture of the precinct. Construction of the new campus is expected to start in early 2023.

